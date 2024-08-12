Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 10,634.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.19. 210,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,920. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.68 and a 200-day moving average of $322.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.58.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

