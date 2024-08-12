Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 3,818,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

