Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EOG traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.