Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.77. The stock had a trading volume of 768,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.