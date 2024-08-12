Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,863,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.73. 256,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.