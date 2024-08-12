Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $234.20. 153,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.60.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

