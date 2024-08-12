Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,324. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.