Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $44,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Corpay Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPAY stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.88. 185,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.01.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

