Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $989,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,169. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

