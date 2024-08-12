Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 488,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

