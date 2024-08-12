Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROST traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.23. 699,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

