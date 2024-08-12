Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,855,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.69. 218,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

