Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Czech National Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.01. 172,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

