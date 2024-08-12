Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,750,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,646 shares of company stock worth $1,334,230 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.88. 149,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,333. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.