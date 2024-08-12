Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 801,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

