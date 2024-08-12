Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

