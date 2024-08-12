Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,854. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

