Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $70.93. 1,999,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

