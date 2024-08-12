Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after acquiring an additional 414,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after buying an additional 349,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after buying an additional 310,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

