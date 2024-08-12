Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 2,528,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.