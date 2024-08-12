Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 182,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

