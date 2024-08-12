Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.88. 116,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 826,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 629.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
