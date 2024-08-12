Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. 133,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,580. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

