SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.67.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $212.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

