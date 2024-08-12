Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIS. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.14.

TSE SIS opened at C$19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.36. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Corporate insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

