Sapient Capital LLC Sells 7,354 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403,965. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.