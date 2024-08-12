Sapient Capital LLC Sells 577 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 193,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,759. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

