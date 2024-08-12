Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,620.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. 3,390,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.