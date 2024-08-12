Sapient Capital LLC Has $691,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,812.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BBJP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 1,861,552 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.