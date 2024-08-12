Sapient Capital LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 351,150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $6,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,940,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,732,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

