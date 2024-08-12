Sapient Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $16.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,136.34. 35,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,979. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,942.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,943.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.