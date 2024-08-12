Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,909 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.38. 1,771,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

