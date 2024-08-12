Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Up 687.9% in July

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 687.9% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

SGCFF remained flat at $4.32 during midday trading on Monday. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

