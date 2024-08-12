S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,508 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,207.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 403,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after purchasing an additional 216,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,662. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

