S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,972.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,520,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,512. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.