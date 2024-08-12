S. R. Schill & Associates Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

