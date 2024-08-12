S. R. Schill & Associates Has $20.18 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 8.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.86% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 123,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,282. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $58.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

