S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 1,444 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 412.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $633.14. 2,330,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,156. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

