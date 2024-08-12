Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RWAY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.