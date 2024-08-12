RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Melius Research lifted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

