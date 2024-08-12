Royal Bank of Canada Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.75.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$38.71 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and sold 1,800 shares worth $78,010. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

