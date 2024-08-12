Roth Mkm Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $8.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s previous close.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,545. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its position in Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

