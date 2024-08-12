Roth Mkm Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $8.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s previous close.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,545. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
