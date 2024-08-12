Roth Mkm Cuts Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $3.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ontrak Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 304.29% and a negative net margin of 186.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ontrak Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

