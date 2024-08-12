Rohit Kapoor Sells 40,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29.

ExlService Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,288. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ExlService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

