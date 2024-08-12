Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,846.19 or 0.04857170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $17.46 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 504,180 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 504,180.01407031. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,913.05533681 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,132,871.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

