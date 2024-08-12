Robert W. Baird Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $15.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $3,979,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,211,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.