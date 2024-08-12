Robert W. Baird Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $117.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.89.

EMR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.17. 513,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

