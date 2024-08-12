Robert W. Baird Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $240.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.43.

Shares of ELF traded down $12.10 on Friday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 732.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 273.7% during the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

