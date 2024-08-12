RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,325,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,680,000 after buying an additional 404,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,551,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 2,295,444 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,882,000 after buying an additional 335,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after buying an additional 894,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. 791,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.