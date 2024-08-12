RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,013. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

